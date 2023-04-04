When Horton City Administrator John Calhoon registered to attend the 54th Annual Conference of the Kansas Rural Water Association held this last week in Wichita, he had no idea he would be on stage and on camera in front of hundreds of people accepting an award.

But he was – as the City of Horton received the award for “Most Improved Wastewater System of the Year” in ceremonies last Wednesday evening in the Century II Convention Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.