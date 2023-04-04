When Horton City Administrator John Calhoon registered to attend the 54th Annual Conference of the Kansas Rural Water Association held this last week in Wichita, he had no idea he would be on stage and on camera in front of hundreds of people accepting an award.
But he was – as the City of Horton received the award for “Most Improved Wastewater System of the Year” in ceremonies last Wednesday evening in the Century II Convention Center.
The City of Horton’s original wastewater treatment plant was constructed in 1956 and, although there had been many improvements since, the 65-year-old plant was having trouble meeting the modern, much stricter permit limits. In October of 2021, construction began on a 6.3-million-dollar facility upgrade. The project was completed in September of 2022 with upgrades that include a new headworks building, 250,000 gallon-per-day Aero-Mod treatment system, office building and 9 new sludge drying beds. The project also included the demolition of the old aeration basins and clarifiers.
Since start up, the new facility has met and exceeded its wastewater permit effluent limits. Financing was secured from the United States Department of Agriculture through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program with roughly 40% of the money coming as a grant. The project was engineered by BG Consultants and the general contractor was AHRS Construction out of Bern, KS.
More than 2,200 people attended the Conference. They came from 290 cities and 190 rural water systems across Kansas with attendance also from neighboring states. The Kansas Rural Water Association has more than 775 municipal and rural members and 270 industry/associate members. The Association provides training and technical assistance to water and wastewater utilities statewide and also supports the popular KAN STEP program through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Governed by a seven-member board of directors, the non-profit Association operates from offices at Seneca and has a staff of 22 who provide training and technical assistance on all facets of water and wastewater utility operation, management and maintenance. To learn more about the Association, see their Web site at www.krwa.net.
