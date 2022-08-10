A Hiawatha native, basketball icon and Civil Rights pioneer continues to be honored in his hometown, as the City of Hiawatha has posted fresh signage recognizing the town as the birthplace of Coach John B. McLendon.
A groundbreaking basketball coach who spent time as Dr. James Naismith’s protégé, McLendon went on to become the first African American to coach at a white university, and also the first African American to coach a professional team in any sport.
The city approved the signs at a City Commission meeting in October of 2021, and is a continuation of a project that was started when current Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill stumbled across a biography of McLendon in the KU Book Store in 2012. Hill spoke with Hiawatha Middle School teacher Tim Abeita, who began working with students to present the original concept of the sign to the Hiawatha City Commission. The original signs were posted two years later — one along First Street in Hiawatha, and one on U.S. Highway 36 — along with a recognition ceremony at a commission meeting.
A request to update the signs was presented at a city meeting in late September by resident Brenda Bolden, who offered to handle the fundraising if funds were not available. The request was approved later in October, and signs were completed and installed this week on the 600 block of First Street. Hiawatha’s Waste Water Superintendent David Grimm was one of the builders who worked on the Coach McLendon signs, and reported that the total cost to replace the signs came in at $1,998.07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.