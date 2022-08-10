McLendon

Photo By Adam Clay

The new McLendon sign on First Street, placed by the city to honor the Hiawatha native.

 By Adam Clay

A Hiawatha native, basketball icon and Civil Rights pioneer continues to be honored in his hometown, as the City of Hiawatha has posted fresh signage recognizing the town as the birthplace of Coach John B. McLendon.

A groundbreaking basketball coach who spent time as Dr. James Naismith’s protégé, McLendon went on to become the first African American to coach at a white university, and also the first African American to coach a professional team in any sport.

