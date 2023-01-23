The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with the governing body reading the annual Scout Week Proclamation. Members of Pack 117 and Troop 313 were present and took a photo with the Commission. Mayor Becky Shamburg credited the work the Scouts have done to clean trash, as well as to collect food for the local food bank. Commissioner Toni Hull expressed her appreciation for how well the Scouts clean up after campouts at the city lake.
The Commission discussed the property at 808 Kickapoo, as Code Enforcement Officer Dave Wilson shared that the property has been a topic of discussion and action for awhile, but has seen its condition deteriorate even further recently. Wilson detailed the condition of the property, and the Commission followed with a vote to approve Resolution 2023-03, setting a hearing on February 27th to determine if the structure is unsafe and dangerous.
*A bid was accepted from Wolf River Nursery for planting and maintenance of the downtown planters in the amount of $6,014.
*Water & Lights Superintendent Brad Scott had a request approved to accept a bid of $53,208.22 for electrical equipment for the Water Treatment Plant Evaporation Project, as well as to seek bids for installation.
*Discussion of a request from city property lessee Tim Unruh was tabled.
*Library Director Erin Verbick gave an update on upcoming projects at the Morrill Public Library.
*Mayor Shamburg thanked the crews and organizers of the local youth basketball league for their work in bringing people to town via the league's over 70 teams.
*Commissioner Evans Woehlecke said that anyone who has not seen the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club indoor practice facility at Noble Park should take the opportunity to drive by and take a look.
