The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, with the governing body reading the annual Scout Week Proclamation.  Members of Pack 117 and Troop 313 were present and took a photo with the Commission.  Mayor Becky Shamburg credited the work the Scouts have done to clean trash, as well as to collect food for the local food bank.  Commissioner Toni Hull expressed her appreciation for how well the Scouts clean up after campouts at the city lake.

The Commission discussed the property at 808 Kickapoo, as Code Enforcement Officer Dave Wilson shared that the property has been a topic of discussion and action for awhile, but has seen its condition deteriorate even further recently.  Wilson detailed the condition of the property, and the Commission followed with a vote to approve Resolution 2023-03, setting a hearing on February 27th to determine if the structure is unsafe and dangerous.

