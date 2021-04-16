After a Special Meeting just days ago where the Hiawatha City Commission voted to remove the requirement of wearing masks at private events at the Fisher Center - but after the date of Hiawatha High's Prom - the commission held another Special Meeting on Friday at 5 p.m., voting unanimously to pull the requirement prior to Saturday’s Hiawatha High School Prom.
The Prom issue was the only item on the agenda, and there was no discussion, as Mayor Bill Collins jumped straight into making a motion, which was seconded by Brian Shefferd. The motion then passed by a 5-0 vote, clearing the way for a mask-free Prom.
