The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and discussed the recent test by Kansas City Testing & Engineering of core depth samples from the completed Sales Tax Street Project portion of Miami Street.
City Administrator Mike Nichols went over the results, which included one core on the 200 block of Miami that was one inch below spec, with one core at .75 inches below spec on the 300 block, and another that was .625 inches below spec on the 600 block. All in all, there were 9 of 27 cores taken that measured between 7.01 inches and 7.8 inches, and the one core of 7 inches.
For the 9 cores between 7.01 and 7.8 inches, two additional cores are to be drilled at random intervals a minimum of 200 feet apart, and the new measurements will be averaged to determine the percentage contract unit price for pay. For the 7 inch core, exploratory cores are to be drilled in ten foot intervals parallel to the centerline in each direction to determine the length of deficient pavement to be be removed and replaced. The Commission voted to approve Nichols to spend up to his authority to bring the testing company back to complete the drilling.
The commission took a moment out of the meeting to present an award for 15 years of service to Dominic Grier. Wastewater Superintendent Dave Grimm spoke about how important Grier is to his department, and his excellent service record. Grier thanked the commission for the years and for the award, and shared how much he loves Hiawatha and being able to help make the city a better place.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper updated the commission on the swimming pool schedule, sharing that this week will be the final full week, with weekend openings following, and a final open day set for Saturday, Aug. 28. Jasper also talked about upcoming activities including Pee Wee football and soccer camps, and the flag football league, and said she is officially starting Halloween planning, with a goal to have activities every day in October.
In other business, the commission approved the replacement of an engine in a Police Department car, a request to go out to bid for the 2022 fireworks display, and a request to donate the city’s firework tubes and racks to the Robinson Fire Department.
