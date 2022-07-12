The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and discussed a property that had previously been granted an extension to clear up violations of the Minimum Housing Code.
The property at 113 South 6th St. was the topic of discussion, and City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson said that there is no water service at the property, but that there is some question as to whether or not someone is living at the building. Commissioner Brian Shefferd stated that he has been told that there is no resident, and then shared his opinion that city is trying to force the building to be sold. He agreed that the outside of the building needs to be cleaned up, but said that he did not believe that whatever the state inside the building is the city’s business. Code Enforcer Wilson stated that safety concerns are indeed the city’s business. Mayor Bill Collins said that he would like to speak with the property owner before deciding the next step.
Dean Tollefson, the owner of the property, was present later in the meeting and gave an update. Tollefson stated that he agrees that the property is in violation of the Minimum Housing Code, and that the business has been closed for the last 10 ½ months, and will remain closed until the property meets code, and also cleared up that no one is living in the building. He was told to stay in touch with Wilson as he moves forward.
In other business:
* Waste Water Superintendent Dave Grimm informed the commission that there is a potential sewer line leak under Highway 73. Grimm said that the department could not see as far as they need to with cameras due to pocketed water. It was agreed to bring a company in to check the line.
* City Administrator Larry Paine said that the previously suggested date for the Public Hearing regarding the 2023 Budget will need to be moved, because after working on the budget he will be making a recommendation to send notice to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.
* Parks and Rec Director Stacy Jasper was recognized for her years of service to the city, and gave an update on summer programs and repairs. The Commission recognized and posted on their website a Proclamation for Park and Recreation Professionals Day.
* Paul Shaefer, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief, reported that the Fire Department will be looking into creating a fund with the Hiawatha Community Foundation, and will report back at a later date.
* The commission awarded a bid for copier and printer leasing for the City Hall and Police Department to Capitol Business Solutions, not to exceed $400 per month, that will run through July of 2027.
* The group also approved a final payment to Atlas Electric in the amount of $125,800 for work at the airport, as well as a contract with AgPartners for propane, in the amount of $6,331.50.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment of $1,545.00 to BG Consultants, a payment of $51,201.79 to Olsson, a payment of $11,873.78 to Utility Service Co., a payment to Wolf River Nursery in the amount of $5,518.00, and utility account refunds of $719.61. The commission adjourned the meeting to enter into a budget work session.
