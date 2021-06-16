The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday night, and the group approved a set of dates and times to allow fireworks at the Hiawatha City Lake for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.
Fireworks will be allowed on July 1 until 10 p.m. and on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th until midnight.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Administrator Sarah Kleopfer presented a $2,500 check toward the purchase of the fireworks for the city celebration at dusk on July 3 on Windmill Lane.
The commission also heard from Erin Verbick, director of the Morrill Public Library. Verbick updated the commission on the goings on of the library, and submitted a request to form an employee benefit fund, in order to work on moving over some part time employees to full time status. The adjustment would begin with one full time employee next year if approved. Mayor Bill Collins said there would be no decision at the meeting, but that it would be discussed later in the night at the budget workshop.
The group voted to approve Resolution 2021-01, which is a violation of the environmental code. City Attorney Andy Delaney said the property owner in question will be served with a notice of the resolution and then will have 10 days to comply.
Also approved was a request from the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor Bureau to block off streets around the courthouse square as they were two years ago for Sept. 25th’s Maple Leaf Festival, as well as a request to continue working on the Hometown Hero Military Banner Program by Katina Vonderschmidt.
The commission voted to rescind a bid award to Nemaha Valley Motors for a 2500 Ram Tradesman that they could not provide as bid, as well as agreeing to solicit bids for a used vehicle for the Fisher Center, and authorizing an engagement letter with Piper Sandler for refinancing Bond Series 2011, 2012 and 2012b, as well as submitting a premium payment of $102,104.43 to Midwest Public Risk. The commission then voted to table a payment to AHRS for the Street Sales Tax Project until after they had meetings about the work being done.
The group also agreed to the reappointments of Tad Rankin, Reid Jagels and Jodi Twombly and the appointment of Toni Hull to the Planning Commission, and the reappointment of Kristin Rosenberger and the appointment of Darrin Arment to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
In other business, the commission voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $1,371.87, payment to Olsson in the amount of $7,690.98, approval of payment ts to Crawford, Murphy & Tilley Engineers in the amounts of $3,000.00 and $2,000.00, payment to J&B Contractors LLC in the amount of $17,456.25 and a payment to Bruna Implement for a used Grasshopper mower for the Water Department in the amount of $5,000.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.