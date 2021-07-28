Confronted with multiple concerns over the results of the City Sales Tax Street Project in recent weeks, the Hiawatha City Commission made a move at Monday’s City Commission meeting to verify that one portion of the job has been completed within compliance with the contract with contractor AHRS.
The commission voted to allow City Administrator Mike Nichols to spend up to his authority of $5,000 to sign an agreement for taking core samples of the concrete on Miami Street to measure for depth. Two estimates had been submitted, with two still pending as of the meeting. The lower bid to this point came in at roughly $3,700 for 27 samples along 9 blocks of Miami Street, and the company would be able to be on-site later this week or early next. Whichever company is selected will test samples to be sure AHRS completed the job per the contractual specification of 8-inch depth throughout the pour.
In other business:
City Clerk Tish Sims read the National Night Out 2021 Proclamation, and the commissioners shared their praise for the event, expressing their wishes for a strong turnout.
The commission also shared a “thank you” from the Brown County Historical Society for this year’s fireworks display, and approved Erick Luck for a controlled burn permit, pending an agreement with the fire department.
Bob Freese addressed the group regarding his wishes to see the city work with NEK-CAP on their requested build-site across from the Fisher Center. Freese noted that NEK-CAP has been in their location a long time, and said that turning down a business with the potential to bring jobs to town that is likely to stay in town for a long time in the name of potential future plans is unwise. Commissioner Becky Shamburg stated that other land had been offered that she did not feel was properly considered. Further discussions with NEK-CAP will be had as both sides hope to find a workable solution.
The commission approved a loan resolution to USDA for the City Wide Sales Tax Street Project, as well as a Federal Tax Certificate for GO Sales Tax Bond Series 2021 for the Streets Project, and the Bond Attorney’s Closing Memorandum, authorizing the redemption of the city’s outstanding Series 2018 Notes in the amount of $6,003,075 from the Streets Project account.
The group also approved the ordinance discussed at the last commission meeting, bringing meeting procedures back into line and setting the 4th Edition of the Kansas Code of Reference as the Commission’s official rules of reference.
Also approved was a bid for 9 interior and 2 exterior keyless entry systems for City Hall from Select One Security and Communication in the amount of $21,600. Bids for security cameras were tabled.
The group also discussed Brown County’s request regarding a discussion on shared dispatch services. It was agreed that Mayor Bill Collins, City Administrator Mike Nichols and City Attorney Andy Delaney would attend the next Brown County Commission meeting to hear what the county government has to say on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.