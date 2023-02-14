top story City sponsoring logo design contest Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Feb 14, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hiawatha City graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Hiawatha has announced its first ever Logo Design contest.City officials said the current logo has served the city well, but they are looking to freshen it up with a high quality digital image.The city is looking for talented local artists who can design a logo representative of the City of Hiawatha. Examples include the Davis Memorial, Clock Tower, maple leaf and clock tower.Submissions are due by Friday, March 31 to mgreen@cityofhiawatha.org or drop off at City Hall. The winner will receive $150 in Chamber Bucks. More from this section Pink has been ‘looking into’ becoming Australian citizen Are You and Your Partner Financially Compatible? Pregnant Rihanna dazzles with epic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show medley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Highland native wins award City sponsoring logo design contest S. Brown County Community Foundation seeking matching sponsors for 2023 Sheriff reports on scam that targets offenders Griswold named to Hamline University's Dean's List World Cancer Day Groundhog makes annual appearance Hawks split Friday games with Holton Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha High to celebrate 50 years of women's basketballOlathe superintendent, GOP House members tangle over reasons for K-12 teacher vacanciesLegislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of countyNorth Brown County food pantry relocatedElffner and Lierz put up big numbers Lady Hawks upset RiversideKansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemencyPlummer, Robert J. 1977-2023‘Sanditon’ Teaser Previews Charlotte & Georgiana’s Season 3 Stories (VIDEO)Knudson, Thomas C. 1943-2023Sam Smith leaves stunned fans wondering how they are going to use loo in balloon BRITs outfit Images Videos CommentedHappy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.