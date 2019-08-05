The City of Hiawatha is planning on starting Chip and Seal on the streets starting around Aug. 12 and continuing until around Aug. 21, weather permitting. This year Hatfield, Green Court, Wentley, Navajo, Cheyenne and Cherokee Streets will be completed.
The city asked to have any and all motorized vehicles removed from the streets through the above duration. If vehicles are not removed at the time of the project, vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Crews will be starting at 7 a.m. so residents are asked to please have vehicles removed prior to that time. If you have any questions, please call City Hall 742-7417.
