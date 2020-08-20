City Administrator Mike Nichols reported to the Hiawatha City Commission on Monday evening with a progress report on the ongoing City Street Sales Tax Project.
Nichols stated that contractor AHRS is currently working on pouring concrete on Miami Street, with one side of the street completed through one section. The Miami Street project was started in 2019 and halted for the winter between Sixth and Seventh Streets.
After completing that stretch of Miami, AHRS will move to North 7th Street between Oregon and Delaware, and then on to South 7th between Utah and Iowa Streets.
