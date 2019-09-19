The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and entered into an agreement with Olsson Associates for troubleshooting of controls at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Failures in automated controls have left many tasks being done manually, and a representative from Olsson said they will compile an estimate of repair costs to remedy the controls through repair and reprogramming. The City is also faced with new control installations in the near future, as KDHE regulations change over the next four years.
The commission revisited discussions with Hiawatha Implement regarding their newly installed burn pit. City Attorney Andy Delaney addressed the commission, stating any burning that does not pass through a chimney stack is considered “open burning” and thus in violation of City Ordinance. Mayor Collins and several commissioners noted that there was no question as to the responsible practices of Hiawatha Implement, but that any change to the ordinance would open the city to potential problems down the road with a new precedent set. The commission took no action on the item, ending the discussion.
In other business:
The commission voted to approve a bid of $28,260.50 from Jadwin Construction for sewer line replacement from 2nd to 3rd Street between Cheyenne and Pawnee. Also approved was a $600 set up fee and $1,500 yearly fee for E-billing online utility bills, a contract with KanPay, requesting bids for the City’s banking services, which takes place every four years, and payment number seven for the Citywide Street Sales Tax project, in the amount of $519,967.34.
Fire Chief Ryan Shockley also addressed the commission about their bids for protective gear, requesting permission to reject the previous bids so they could alter their bid request, which was approved.
A request from the Hiawatha Chamber was approved, closing the 100 block of South 7th Street on Oct. 31 for a bounce house. The commission also approved a Special Event Temporary Cereal Malt Beverage and/or Beer License to First Street Bar and Grill for a beer garden at Saturday’s Maple Leaf Festival, although Commissioner Toni Hull questioned why a beer garden was needed for a family event.
The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $47,285.13, utility refunds of $337.45, a payment of $1,345.20 to BG Consultants, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer of $29,156.23 and $453,470.00 for GO Bonds, and payments to Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Engineers for engineering work at the airport in the amounts of $6,500 and $4,165.
