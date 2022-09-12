Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Hiawatha City Commission at their meeting on Monday evening that the city once again has a candidate for the open City Administrator position. 

After talks last month signaled that the search had hit a roadblock, it was a much-welcomed announcement that a candidate for the position will be visiting Hiawatha in two weeks. 

In other business:

* During the meeting, the commission also voted to approve Commissioner David Middendorf and Mayor Bill Collins as LKM voting delegates, as well as to terminate their contract with Utility Services for water tower maintenance, with the plan of going out to bid to check prices. 

* Code Enforcement and Building Inspector Dave Wilson shared that he is applying for a grant to restore the city clock tower, and requested approval to have BG Consultants provide a scope-of-work document at a cost capped at $3,200, which was approved. 

