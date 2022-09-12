Interim City Administrator Larry Paine informed the Hiawatha City Commission at their meeting on Monday evening that the city once again has a candidate for the open City Administrator position.
After talks last month signaled that the search had hit a roadblock,it was a much-welcomed announcement that a candidate for the position will be visiting Hiawatha in two weeks.
In other business:
* During the meeting, the commission also voted to approve Commissioner David Middendorf and Mayor Bill Collins as LKM voting delegates, as well as toterminate their contract with Utility Services for water tower maintenance, with the plan of going out to bid to check prices.
* Code Enforcement and Building Inspector Dave Wilson shared that he is applying for a grant to restore the city clock tower, and requested approval to have BG Consultants provide a scope-of-work document at a cost capped at $3,200, which was approved.
* Street Superintendent Herb Roland reported that center stripes will be painted on the freshly-resurfaced Oregon Street later this week.
* Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper informed the Commission thatthe flag football league started on Saturday and went well. Jasper also reported that the HPR soccer camp will take place over the next two Sundays.
* Assistant Fire Chief Paul Shaeferinformed the group that the Hiawatha Fire Department has started a fund with the Hiawatha Community Foundation, and also that the department will be hosting a fundraiser at the Maple Leaf Festival.
* City Clerk Lynette Grier said she will bring an ordinance to the next meeting to updatepet tag fees.
* Commissioner BrianShefferdshared that the foundation on Navajo Street that has been in danger of being demolished due to city code has been purchased and will have a home built on it soon. Commissioner Middendorf passed along his thanks to the city crews thatcompleted sewer repairs on 1stStreet quickly.
