The Hiawatha City Commission agreed on Monday night to request an ordinance be brought to the next meeting, which will replace the current mask mandate ordinance.
Once approved, the new ordinance would end the mask mandate in the City of Hiawatha after publication, effective April 12.
The Commission also voted to re-open City Hall effective March 16, with parts of the building still closed, as well as other restrictions that will be posted.
Mayor Bill Collins said he is comfortable moving forward as the county has progressed in vaccinations and has recently reported no new cases in the area.
