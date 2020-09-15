The City-Wide Clean-uP Day in Hiawatha is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 at the city public works property at 912 Hiawatha Ave.
Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. Hamilton Recycling will be at this location with a paper shredder and picking up recyclable items.
Each household will be allowed one pickup load, one car load, or one single-axle trailer load. No contractors allowed and the city reserves the right to refuse any load. Proof of residency will be required.
Accepted materials will include carpet, clothing, paper, cardboard, couches, chairs, mattresses, clean wood (no paint or varnish), shingles, tar paper, cabinets, tables, windows, porcelain, tubs, toilets, sinks bikes, trikes, scooters, wife, metal cabinets/chairs, cooking and heating stoves, water tanks, metal sinks, appliances, iron, tin, televisions and computers.
Unacceptable items include household trash, leaves, grass clippings, tires, paint, oil, gas, hazardous materials and any material containing Freon except appliances.
