The City of Hiawatha has announced a street closure for storm sewer repairs.
East Iowa Street will be closed beginning Sept. 7 for storm sewer repairs just east of the Fisher Center for approximately one week weather permitting.
Anyone trying to access any location east of the Fisher Center parking lot entrance will need to do so by taking East Miami Street to Mallard Rd, then south to Iowa Street.
The cit appreciates the patience of the public for these repairs.
