A downtown Hiawatha business owner has started a group to help clean up Hiawatha.
Lucy Noll Grothusen is owner of Beaux Cheveux salon, which is located around the square, and said she hears lots of concerns while people are in her shop. One concern has been focused on just helping people in the town clean up their properties.
Grothusen launched a public group called Clean Up Hiawatha and has started a Facebook group to promote this.
Grothusen said she launched the group earlier this summer and so far has focused on helping clean up some public areas, such as Mt. Hope Cemetery and the Walking Trail — areas that have been hit hard after some recent storms.
She has been working with the city to obtain information on helping clean up derelict properties in town as well and said that list is forthcoming.
Grothusen said she has reached out to some area church youth groups, who plan to help with sprucing up some of the flower beds along the Walking Trail, as well as other public areas.
She also wants people in the community to reach out to her if they have a need and welcomes volunteers to help with the work. She said students can also earn community service hours.
Grothusen said she knows that some of the work is too much for just one business or organization to keep up on, but with help from a clean-up group that maybe more could be done.
“My main focus is those who are disabled, elderly and veterans, who need extra help cleaning up the exterior of their homes,” she said. “There is so much to be done, and we can’t do it all at once, but even if someone helps once a month we can get a lot done.”
She is working with Shirt Shack to get shirts to sell and raise funds for dump fees and will also be taking collections toward the demolition of condemned homes. The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development and the City of Hiawatha pay toward these costs as well, but can only devote a specific amount of money toward the effort annually.
Grothusen said the Clean Up Hiawatha group will focus on only the exterior of homes, but wants people in need to reach out to her. They can message her through the Clean Up Hiawatha Facebook page with needs, or offers of help. Or email her at cleanuphiawathaks@gmail.com.
Grothusen said she received the blessing of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to help promote her group as part of a Hometown Pride effort and said people interested in volunteering — or needing help — can also contact the Chamber office if they don’t have Facebook or email. The phone number of the Hiawatha Chamber is 742-7136.
