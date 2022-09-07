Rahe Welding is now Clements Welding and Supply LLC with new ownership as of August. Pictured are Bill and Traci Rahe at left, along with Rory Clements and Remington Clements and other members of the Clements family.
After 27 years, Bill and Traci Rahe of Rahe's Welding of Morrill, has announced their retirement and new owners of the business.
The Rahes said they would like to thank the support of customers for 27 great years.
"We're excited for the Clements family to take over Rahe's Welding," they said. "Many new exciting changes are coming! We are looking forward to our retirement and the next chapter in our life."
The new owners of the well established welding business are Rory and Remington Clements under the name Clements Welding and Supply LLC. The Clements said they saw purchasing the business as a good opportunity to become self employed and service the local communities.
Clements Welding will offer axles, batteries, bed frames, bedliners featuring Quick Silver and Durapro, fabrications, hydraulic hoses, minimizer fenders and products, general repairs, Harsh truck hoists, tarp and tarp systems featuring Sioux City Tarp and Shurlock tarps, metal sales, plasma cutting, tires and welding supplies.
Clements Welding LLC will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
