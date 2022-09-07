Rahe

Rahe Welding is now Clements Welding and Supply LLC with new ownership as of August. Pictured are Bill and Traci Rahe at left, along with Rory Clements and Remington Clements and other members of the Clements family.

 Submitted

After 27 years, Bill and Traci Rahe of Rahe's Welding of Morrill, has announced their retirement and new owners of the business.

The Rahes said they would like to thank the support of customers for 27 great years.

