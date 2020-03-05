The Brown County Clerk’s office has announced a new filings for this fall’s election.
Anne Olson has filed for Brown County Treasurer. She currently works in the Brown County Treasurer’s office. Cheryl Lippold is the current Treasurer, but is not filing for re-election. Betty (BJ) Spiker has also filed for the Treasurer position. She is currently a deputy in the Treasurer’s office.
In other filings, Brown County Clerk, Melissa L. Gormley, has filed for re-election, as did Dwight A. Kruse, for his position of Brown County District 3 Commissioner.
Incumbent John D. Merchant Sr. has filed for Brown County Sheriff. He is being challenged by Hiawatha Police Cpt. Dennis Entrikin.
Other county positions that will be up for re-election include District Judge District 2 Division 2 — held by Judge John Weingart, Register of Deeds — held by Nellie Brockhoff, County Clerk — held by Melissa Gormley, County Attorney — held by Kevin Hill and County Commissioners for District 2 (Keith Olsen) and District 3 (Dwight Kruse).
There will also be various city positions on the ballot this year — which is a presidential election year as well — but the County Clerk’s office said municipalities have until May 1 to verify those.
The Primary Election is Aug. 4, 2020, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2020. Filing deadline is June 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.