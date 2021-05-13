The USD 415 School Board reconvened conversations on Monday night about the proposed indoor baseball and softball facility at Noble Park.
Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club representative Troy Kolb informed the board that they met with Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Hiawatha City Administrator Mike Nichols, and addressed several questions that were raised during the meeting and at other times in the process. Kolb reiterated that the group is asking for $200,000 in seed money from the school district, and also said the city committed to a 25-year lease of the land at last Monday’s commission meeting.
The facility is the first step in a more than $1 million project that would include renovating the current Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium and adding turf as well as building an adjacent softball field - also with turf.
In response to concerns, Kolb stated that the HBSC Board would retain ownership of the building, in order to be sure that it is built, maintained and scheduled as intended. A major concern from several parties had been succession of the HBSC Board. Kolb responded by noting that two of the positions would be filled by the high school baseball and softball coaches, while two more would be filled by youth baseball and softball board members. Three more at-large positions would keep community members with current interest in baseball and softball involved in the board.
Board Members Amy Kopp and Tom Simmer both agreed that they would like to see more monetary commitment before they gave such a large amount of money. Kolb informed the board that the group was asking for money from the school up front in part because the funds would allow them to begin the initial work while fundraising the remaining portion. Kolb stated that the HBSC has secured some tentative monetary commitments, but that most are wanting to see what the city and school will do before pledging. He also pointed to the four new banners in the middle school commons, noting that some outstanding athletes are coming to the high school.
Kolb and other members of the group made sure to point out that while high school baseball and softball are the primary targets of the building, they intend for the facility to be used by as many Hiawatha youth in as many capacities as possible. Board Member Keith Erdley stated that while the building would not be owned by the school district, it would essentially be another facility that the district could use at will.
There was some discussion of the financial possibilities of putting off some Capital Outlay projects on this year’s budget, as well as moving part of the obligation to the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, in order to secure the funds for the facility. Kolb said that as long as he could commit the money to contractors by the time work started this fall, the group could begin to move forward in order to get the facility built by next winter. One major item left scheduled for purchase by Capital Outlay funds is a new school bus, which Moser said could be held off and would free up over $90,000 in budgeted funds. Other projects that Moser said could be held off for another year included concrete work at the bus barn, carpet for classrooms and the tuck-pointing on the Hawthorne House - which will be sold anyway. All of the projects added up to the $200,000 the club would need to start the work.
Kopp said that while she is not against the complex, she is against using money that could be utilized elsewhere within the district - for programs and facility upgrades. Specifically, Kopp stated that she would like to see any available funds go toward a tech program. Board Member John Wright agreed that a tech program is a priority, but that the different costs of the programs make them different issues, as he felt a tech program would likely be a bond issue.
Moser said that before any commitment could be made, the board would need to discuss the issue with their attorney. A Special Meeting is planned for 7 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the legalities of putting money toward this facility at the board office.
