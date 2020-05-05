Highland Community College will sunset the role of its longtime women's basketball head coach after the coach didn't receive an extension of his contract last month.
The Highland Board of Trustees had the option of offering an extension to William "B.J." Smith, who recently completed his ninth season leading the Scotties, on April 22, at the campus in Doniphan County. However, it did not do so.
The exact date of Smith's departure has not been specified, but one of Smith's former assistants previously told News-Press NOW that the coaching staff had been set to serve through June 30, pending an extension. A representative for Smith said on Tuesday that he is not yet prepared to comment on behalf of his client, but the representative confirmed that the decision to not renew Smith's contract is considered an involuntary termination of employment.
The two assistants, Jered Ross and Brad Zinn, lost their jobs earlier this year. Ross, a resident of Atchison, has been a vocal critic of the college since that time, alleging that the leadership of the women's basketball team — including Smith — have been subject to unfair scrutiny from the Highland administration. Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union are representing four current and former Highland students, including women's basketball player Khaliah Hines, in a federal lawsuit filed in March. The ACLU said on Tuesday that for legal reasons, it won't comment on Smith's employment status at this time.
The plaintiffs allege that the college has fomented a "systemic" climate of racial discrimination, according to the civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. Most of the student athletes at Highland are black, as are Ross and Zinn, on a campus that is overwhelmingly white. The college has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.
