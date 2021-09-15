A 5K Color Run to benefit juvenile diabetes research is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 on the Walking Trail in Hiawatha.
Registration due by Sept. 25 for JDRF 5K Color Run to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Go to HTTPS//FORMS.GLE/2VRAFVUC3ELJ9UP78 to sign up. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. on the Walking Trail in Hiawatha. There is a cost per person with proceeds going to juvenile diabetes research.
