The Hiawatha City Commission met Tuesday evening and approved several bids for services over the coming year, as well as for a handful of purchases.
After the bid process, the Commission voted to renew their current health insurance policies for the year. Despite a small increase, the medical and dental coverage through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, as well as vision coverage through VSP, still fits within the annual budget. The city currently covers 100% of employee plans and 74.5% for spouses and dependents.
A bid from Nemaha Valley Motors was approved for the purchase of a 2021 Ram 2500 Tradesman for the Parks and Recreation Department. Nemaha Valley Motors presented the lone bid, and the Commission commented that they would like to see more local bids for city vehicles. Also approved was a bid from Pierce Heating and Cooling to replace the HPR furnace. The Pierce bid was a few thousand cheaper and featured a similar warranty as a competing bid from Koehn Cooling.
The Commission also voted to send a letter to KDHE regarding concerns over a poultry farm, to transfer unused 2020 capital expenditures to the Capital Improvement Fund, and a donation of one family pool pass for 2021 to the Brown County Extension Spotlight Auction, and three Splash Passes to the Hiawatha After-Prom. Also approved was a request from the fire department to apply for a Forestry Grant.
HPR Director Stacy Jasper discussed the progress on opening the Fisher Center, and said that she is hopeful to get regular programs up and running with safety modifications for the spring.
Water and Lights Superintendent Brad Scott discussed the city clock tower with the Commission. Scott is gathering bids for painting the clock face, and asked about switching the colors back to the original black clock face with white numbers and hands. The Commission was in consensus to switch back to the original color scheme.
In other business, the Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds of $318.45, a payment of $82,313.51 to Morrill Public Library for quarterly tax, a payment to Hiawatha Hotel LLC for 2020 Guest Tax in the amount of $57,024.24, and a payment to Mitra Development in the amount of $26,125.54.
