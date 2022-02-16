At Monday night’s Hiawatha City Commission meeting there was discussion about needed repairs at the Fisher Center.
One bid was received for replacement of the front and back entrance doors, from Emery Glass Company in Atchison, Kansas. The bid was approved with keeping the existing transom for the amount of $18,776. There were multiple bids for the replacement of various HVAC units in the building. Pierce Heating & Cooling was approved for the loft HVAC with a bid of $16,170, while Koehn Cooling had their bid of $9,685 approved for two AC units in the Fisher Center gym.
The city also approved the lone bid from J&B Contractors for cement work, at $6.75 per square foot for reinforced sidewalk, $32.00 per linear foot of curb and gutter work, $8.20 per square foot of reinforced 6-inch flat cement and $9.20 per square foot for reinforced 8-inch cement.
In other business:
* The Commission also approved an agreement for cultivating and harvesting hay at the water treatment plant, and waived rental fees for the Hospital Foundation fundraiser. The group also agreed to allow the Street Department to use funds planned to purchase a trailer to use toward resealing Oregon Street and painting lines, and to go out for bids for the job.
* The group heard from the Brown County Historical Society about two buildings they the opportunity to put up in the near future on the property at the Ag Museum. As previously discussed, the Historical Society requested the land between the current property and the Fisher Center. The commission voted to donate the land, with the BCHS paying for surveying.
* Also approved was a request from Jay Boyles of Cub Scout Pack 117, who requested the use of the Hiawatha City Lake for Trash the Trash Day and advancement ceremonies on May 7-8. An additional request was approved to donate a family pool pass to the Brown County Spotlight Auction
* The Commission voted to approve Broderick Jones as a volunteer firefighter. Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon was present, and gave an update on the department. Sheldon stated that the crew noted quite a few deficiencies in equipment over the course of handling two structure fires in one night — the equipment has been fixed in the meantime. A request to approve an open burn of a field on Bill McCaulley’s property with fire department assistance was approved.
