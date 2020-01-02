The Hiawatha City Commission met for the final time in 2019 on Monday evening and with Commissioners David Middendorf, Toni Hull and Dustin Williams present, along with Mayor Bill Collins, the group voted to approve reappointments to both the Tree Board and Airport Board.
The assenting votes keep Jim Reagle, John Sheeran and Mike Koerprich on the Airport Board, while Nick Haedt will continue on the Tree Board.
The commission also voted to award their IT services bid to Bachelor Controls, Inc., with a bill of $8,400 for IT services and $3,872 for a server. Also approved was a motion to write off $1,549.93 in uncollectable utility debt. City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the commission that an insurance check for roughly $105,000 was issued to the city for the street sweeper.
In other business, the Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $54,129.62, utility refunds in the amount of $304.67 and a cereal malt beverage license for Maple Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.