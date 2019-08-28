The fallout from the Aug. 15 hail storm that strafed Hiawatha is still being felt, as the City Commission called a Special Meeting on Monday evening to approve a handful of incoming contractors, as well as to adjust the city’s policy going forward to allow for a quicker process in similar situations.
The commission voted approve the presented licenses of Assurance Exteriors, CCR Roofing Services LLC Elemental Contracting LLC, Intelligent Roofing Solutions LLC, Ozone Roofing Inc., and Triad, Inc, all of whom join Weather Tech Renovations LLC, who was approved at last Monday’s meeting. City Clerk Tish Sims noted that any applicants denied licenses can appeal to the commission.
The group also voted to approve Ordinance 2072, which amends City Code, allowing licenses to be granted by the City Clerk upon a background check and proof of proper insurance and licensing. Police Chief John Defore noted that the commission works off of recommendations from the Clerk and the PD based on the results of their background checks, and that this would simplify the process. It was also discussed that licenses could be revoked by the Commission should any problems arise in the future.
