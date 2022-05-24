After granting extensions since the winter, the Hiawatha City Commission drew a line in the sand on Monday evening, voting to instruct city staff to complete demolition on the property at 310 Miami Street.
The commission heard from City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson, who stated that no notable progress has been made on the property. Commissioner Becky Shamburg asked if any of the requirements that were set weeks ago with the property owners have been met, and Wilson confirmed that they have not. The group voted 3-1 to demolish the property, with the lone vote against coming from Commissioner Brian Shefferd. Mayor Bill Collins was not in attendance.
Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick addressed the commission, giving an update on the goings-on of the library, as well as returning to a previously-discussed topic. Verbick requested that as budgets proceed, the city continue to consider an employee benefit fund for the library. The group discussed the issue, and Verbick said she would return with more information at a later date.
A unanimous vote saw the group appoint Lynette Grier to the unexpired term as Hiawatha’s new City Clerk. Grier had been fulfilling the duties since former City Clerk Tish Sims resigned to take another job. Chris Diller was appointed to the Library Board for a term of 2022-2026, which brings the board to completion.
In other business, the commission held a Public Hearing for a new Floodplain Management Ordinance, and with no comments, voted to approve the new Ordinance. Also approved was a request to restore Brent Krauter’s sewer rate to the previous year’s mark, due to an issue being corrected. The Brown County Humane Society was tapped for a three-year animal impound and holding contract with the city, and a payment request was approved for Atlas Electric Pay for the Airport Av-2022-10 project.
The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $751.50, a payment to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly in the amount of $4,324.96, a payment to Midwest Public Risk in the amount of $103,155.07, and utility account refunds in the amount of $297.84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.