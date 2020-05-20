The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening and voted to approve appointments of city positions, although commissioners remained silent on the position of Fire Chief.
Tish Sims was re-appointed as City Clerk, John Defore was re-upped as Police Chief, Andy Delaney was renewed as City Attorney, Ted Collins was re-appointed as Municipal Judge, Lacey Conlin was selected as City Treasurer, and John Moore, Belinda Stuetelberg and Stacy Simmer were tapped for the Board of Zoning appeals. In addition, Denise Wolney, Dean Bailey, Jere Bruning, Jill Sprick and Hillary Boye were re-appointed to the Planning Commission, and Helen Sourk was re-appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The only position that remained not appointed was Fire Chief, as no motions were made to appoint Ryan Shockley for the position and the action died on the floor. Shockley was previously relieved from the position by the City Commission, and the role has since been filled by Gene Atland. The decision has been unpopular among those on the Fire Department, who have addressed the commission several times requesting Shockley be reinstated.
According to City Attorney Andy Delaney, “Pursuant to our city code, an appointed officer shall hold office from the date of appointment until appointments are decided and until the officer’s successor is appointed and qualified,” meaning that Atland still holds the office at this time.
In other business:
* The commission heard from Amy Larson from the Library Board. Larson requested to use the city’s Textcaster system for updates on renovations and summer program updates, but with limited staff and available use, it was suggested to use the library’s Facebook page and website for the updates. Larson also received approval to bring Mikayla Siebenmorgen and Ashlyn Riley on as new library trustees.
* John Broberg, CEO of the Hiawatha Community Hospital also addressed the commission, informing them of updates about the financials and activity of the hospital, as well as updates on re-openings. he reported the hospital took a serious financial hit during April, partially to the reduction in surgeries as only emergency procedures were performed. Broberg stated that elective surgeries have opened back up, but at 50 percent of their normal capacity and with staff meeting regularly to approve cases.
* Hiawatha resident Annette Wilson was present with concerns about a large commercial-use building being built near her home in a residential area. Wilson believed that the building was in violation of residential codes and will bring down surrounding property values. Wilson was informed that a proper permit was granted for the property and that the building meets the requirements for the size of the property. Wilson asked why the neighbors were not informed of the building coming in, and was told by City Attorney Delaney that notice is only required if the property owner is contesting a denied permit. Wilson was upset that no resolution was available to remedy the situation, as any changes in city codes would not affect the building as the permit was already issued.
* The commission approved an ordinance authorizing a KDHE loan agreement between the City and the State of Kansas.
* City Clerk Sims read a proclamation for National Public Worlds Week, as well.
* The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $193.52, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amounts of $48,079.22 and $3,256.62, and a payment to AHRS for $131,270.89, less $8,200.00 for reseeding payment.
