Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

Photos by Joey May

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Commission met on Wednesday, May 31st, and were joined by Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds, who discussed dispatch equipment options with the Commission.  Pounds said that the radio systems are set for replacement, but the problem at hand exists with the current dispatch console equipment.

Pounds said that the lack of a backup dispatch (along with the prohibitive cost of outfitting another agency with the equipment to provide backup) and the capabilities of prospective consolette systems can create dangerous situations.  The proposed new system would come at a cost of $627,000 to the Horton Police Department and $724,000 to the Sherriff's Office, though Pounds suggested cutting the improvements to Horton and having them continue as-is, as well as serving as a back-up to the Sherriff's dispatching system.  Pounds was scheduled to return earlier this week with a representative of Motorola to discuss available options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.