The Brown County Commission met on Wednesday, May 31st, and were joined by Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds, who discussed dispatch equipment options with the Commission. Pounds said that the radio systems are set for replacement, but the problem at hand exists with the current dispatch console equipment.
Pounds said that the lack of a backup dispatch (along with the prohibitive cost of outfitting another agency with the equipment to provide backup) and the capabilities of prospective consolette systems can create dangerous situations. The proposed new system would come at a cost of $627,000 to the Horton Police Department and $724,000 to the Sherriff's Office, though Pounds suggested cutting the improvements to Horton and having them continue as-is, as well as serving as a back-up to the Sherriff's dispatching system. Pounds was scheduled to return earlier this week with a representative of Motorola to discuss available options.
The group also heard from Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham, who presented the 2023 Appraised and Assessed Preliminary Certification Values. In all, there was just over $1.1 billion of appraised property and $185,0000 of assessed property, representing an increase of just under 12% on appraised and just over 6% on assessed property.
In other business, the Commission approved the May 31st Accounts Payable totaling $347,020.38, as well as $179,800.11 in payroll. County Clerk Dawn Boyles presented information on adding a home to the Historic Register, KCAMP Inspections, and a cybersecurity seminar. The Commission also recessed to travel to attend a Fence Viewing of Jack Geiger and Scott Tyson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.