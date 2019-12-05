The recent sales tax vote for the hospital was defeated by two votes, and for the first time since the vote, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg was present at a City Commission meeting on Monday, giving the group his monthly update.
Broberg was upbeat, saying the hospital is focusing on continuing its vision, unifying the county and working with Horton toward a primary care clinic.
Broberg said the hospital’s 10-month numbers are good and currently over budget. “The bottom line is a positive one percent,” said Broberg, “And we’re excited about that,” noting that it will be the first time since 2013. The CEO also spoke about a community health fair in April, a New Years Eve event, and plans to look into partnering with the Kickapoo Tribe for some services. Broberg also touched on recruiting, which he says is going well, and in response to a question from Commissioner Toni Hull, said that with doctors leaving over the next few years, they would have to be replaced at the same level. He expressed that Hiawatha’s Physician’s Assistants and Nurse Practitioners are fantastic, but that the hospital must maintain collaborating physicians to keep them in place.
In other business:
New library director Erin Verbick spoke to the commission, informing them of new programs in the works for middle school students, as well as for seniors and homebound patrons. Verbick also said that renovation plans are still on pace, with AHRS set to be in the building by early February.
Mary Ananzeh addressed the Commission regarding progress on the Hiawatha Lodge. Ananzeh stated that the timeline had been set back due to health problems with contractors, but that progress continues with a Grand Opening planned for this Spring.
Ben Grove, representing Hiawatha Implement, spoke to the commission again about acquiring permission to burn waste wood and pallets. Grove said that other methods of removal would cost around $6,000 to $9,000 a year, despite the fact that they had been allowed to burn for years, until they created a burn pit to do it more safely. He mentioned again that the pit is just 50 feet inside city limits, that all neighboring businesses have signed off on their burning and that the pit is more than 1,000 feet from the nearest city residence. Grove suggested new ordinances that set a positive, safety based precedent, rather than shying away from setting a precedent, specifically a $300 annual burn permit, as well as clear language about containing and limiting recreational and commercial fires. Mayor Bill Collins said more research would be done and the issue would be addressed at the next regular meeting.
A 75-cent raise was approved for the Parks and Recreation assistant, an ordinance was approved to set service reconnection fees at $25 for the first time in a 12-month period, $50 for the second and $100 for each time after that.
The commission also approved the renewal of the city’s occupational assessment contract with Sabetha Community Hospital, a request to solicit bid for IT services and to award the bid for the city’s banking services to GNBank for five years. The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $58,088.97, utility refunds of $195.26 and a payment to BG Consultants of $882.70.
