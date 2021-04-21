The Brown County Commission heard from RJ Hamilton of Hamilton Recycling, who requested on Monday morning for the commission to consider going in with neighboring counties for a recycling center.
Hamilton told the commissioners that the Falls City recycling location shut down in 2019 due to equipment failure, but he has been asked by many people for local avenues to reopen one. He said he was hoping Richardson County in Nebraska could work with Brown County to reopen a recycling center. He said he hoped to get other neighboring counties involved for a possible regional program.
The commissioners said they weren't opposed to having a station set up at the Brown County Landfill, however wanted more information and to see if Hamilton could set up an organization before they committed to putting any funds toward a regional recycling center.
Hamilton also asked the commissioners to consider granting a request to restructure fees for his business on a contract basis. He noted that many of his competitors were on contract rates, while he was being charged per truckload.
The commissioners told him they would discuss the situation with the landfill supervisor and get back to him.
In other business:
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, requested clarification on the duties of the security guard. Brown County Attorney, recommended the commission contact Sheriff, John Merchant, and Merchant can address the concerns.
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, and Brown
County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests
* Community Corrections Director Vicki Hubin, and Assistant Director, Chris Denner, presented the yearly comp plans on the Adult Corrections and the Juvenile Corrections for the commission’s approval and signatures. Motion by William Pollock to
approve the Comprehensive Plans for the Adult Community Corrections and Juvenile Community Corrections. The commission voted to approve.
* County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed his concerns with the bridge inspection contract from BG Consultants. Hill recommended the commission not sign the bridge inspection contract and he stated he will contact BG Consultants about his concerns.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the Local Road Safety plan Safety Workshop set for May 13.
* The commissioners voted to approve an emergency vehicle permit for James D. Hazlett.
* Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, discussed fire prevention at the landfill.
* The commission went into two separate executive sessions - one for the purpose of interviewing a candidate and the other on non-elected personnel - both with Noxious Weed Director George Bruning present. No binding action was taken.
* Interstate Elevator representative, Jake Poteet, discussed the scope of work.
* The commission went into an Executive Session on non-elected personnel for 5 minutes. No binding action was taken.
