The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and heard from property owner Matthew Curless, after he was denied an agricultural zoning change by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
City Administrator Mike Nichols stated that the request was declined, in part, because the property does not meet the minimum lot width requirements for agricultural zoning. Curless said that other property owners in his area on the edge of town are also interested, and it was discussed that applying as a group may prove more successful.
Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg was on hand and gave an update on recent events at the hospital. Broberg said that the recent flu shot drive through was a big success. He also touched on COVID-19, and said that Brown County has now recorded 158 cases and 5 deaths, and again urged the use of masks.
A proclamation was read for National 4-H Week, declaring October 4-10 as National 4-H Week. The group also approved an agreement for T-Hangar Taxilane Construction Engineering, as well as for the purchase of a rake assembly from Vulcan Industries, Inc. at a cost of $47,036.00.
Commissioner Toni Hull shared that she had contacted the KDHE and Brown County Health Department about trick or treating. Hull said that she voted to allow it, but has concerns, which were confirmed by both health departments. Neither group recommends trick or treating, but say that if you do take your child out, wearing protective masks is suggested, as well as keeping children in the car or at the curb until porches are clear, and keeping a list of neighborhoods or houses visited in case contact tracing is needed. For those handing out treats, it is suggested that no homemade candy or treats be given to children, that items are left out and not handed out, and to separately bag candy, even if already prepackaged.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility refunds in the amount of $158.41, a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $6,873.00, a payment ot Approved Paving LLC for $64,612.00 and a payment to Olsson in the amount of $7,545.30.
