The Brown County Commission met in regular session Monday and among items of discussion was concern over disrepair to a county bridge.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl discussed a bridge located at 220th Street and Mulberry Road, which is need of emergency repairs. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, suggested the commission do an expedited bid letting for the bridge with provision of expediting the start date as well. Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, will publish the bid letting immediately. The bid opening will be June 1, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. with a start date of June 15, 2021.
* The May 19 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General $76,641.42; Road & Bridge 14,675.89; Technology 308.06; Appraiser 6,628.13; Noxious Weed 2,327.19; ACC 9,136.84; JJA Core 6,174.44; Reinvestment Grant 3,098.75; Services for Elderly 2,618.00; Solid Waste 4,893.69; Special MVT 1540.00; Employee Ben FICA 8,076.33
Employee Ben KPERS 10,021.17; State Unemploy/Work Comp -84.51; Insurance -9,017.70; TOTAL $137,037.70
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the commission with clarification on the changes in prices for Bettis Asphalt.
* The commission voted to offer a reward up to $250 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the individual or individuals responsible for a recent rash of offenses in the county involving criminal damage to several road signs in the County.
* The commission discussed the ROZ Program and would like more information on the before proceeding.
* Brown County Clerk, discussed a part needed for the backhoe at the landfill.
* The commissioners went into two separate 10 minute executive sessions for non elected personnel with the three commissioners, County Clerk Dawn Boyles and the interviewee present in each session. No binding action taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed extending the hours of operation at the landfill on two weeknight evenings and closed on Saturdays. Commissioner Pollock would like to see the landfill open at least one Saturday a month. Commissioner Shoemaker would like to look at the number of customers being served each day.
* The commission requested Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, to visit the Road Foremen about the summer help needed for each crew.
TAX CHANGE ORDERS
Tax Change Orders 2020-86-88, 95, 96, 99, 100, and 102, were signed and approved.
* The commissioners went into a 10 minute executive session for non elected personnel with the three commissioners and County Clerk Dawn Boyles present. No binding action was taken.
* The commissioners voted to offer the interim Landfill Operator position to a current employee. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker.
