The Hiawatha City Commission met via the Zoom video conferencing app and by phone on Monday evening. This was the first time the meeting has been held remotely during the current Covid-19 scare, and the transition went smoothly, as citizens could either join in to listen on Zoom or by phone call.
The commission voted to approve new street hires, with a Street Operator 3 coming on at $19.50 an hour and a Street Operator 2 at $19 per hour. The group also approved a nuisance abatement resolution for the property at 505 Miami Street, though City Attorney Andy Delaney said no action would likely need to be taken in the long run as the majority of the necessary cleanup has been completed by the property owner.
Also approved were resolutions to waive late utility fees, to temporarily suspend public comments at commission meetings, and to temporarily close the Hiawatha Municipal Court. Delaney explained that while the judge has stayed all hearings until June, voting to close the court was necessary to avoid conflicts with the right to a speedy trial.
In other business:
There was a discussion of city salaries and compensation, and the commission voted to approve an ordinance to update pay levels based on job title and experience to bring pay in line with like communities.
The commission approved a request to solicit bids for a new dump truck bed, and awarded the bid for demolition of structures at 914 and 916 Miami to Herrmann Earth Moving in Sabetha at $57,500, while also approving a pest control bid for 3 years at $210. Also approved was an early retirement request for William Rolland.
City Administrator Mike Nichols updated the commission on the KDOT aviation grant the city had received. The city is responsible for $6,790 of the $67,900 grant, and Nichols reported that designs are ready and have been approved by KDOT. The commission approved Nichols’ request to solicit bids for the project.
The commission also approved a request to extend the deadline for maximum vacation days for city employees.
Nichols let the commission know that the City Streets Sales Tax project is underway, with work being done on 12th Street from Iowa to Oregon.
The commission tabled discussion of fire trucks again, as they wait for the fire department to be able to meet face to face with the Brown County Commission.
The commission meeting closed with all commissioners echoing thanks to city employees, and urging citizens to stay at home and stay safe and to wear masks if they must go out in public.
