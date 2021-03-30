The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and the group voted to sign a letter of intent to lease the ground needed for the proposed indoor baseball facility at Noble Park.
The commission was presented with a preliminary lease agreement, but agreed to move forward with the letter of intent, which states that the lease offer is contingent upon the group procuring the funds necessary to complete the project.
The indoor facility is the first of a proposed three phase project, to include a new softball field, as well as a rebuilt baseball field. The initial portion of the plan is projected to cost roughly $300,000. There was some discussion about funding, as well as the participation of the school district. One of the project organizers, Noel Boye informed the commission that the group is on the agenda for the school board meeting next week.
The commission also heard from Jay Boyles, who spoke on behalf of the Scouts. Boyles said that the last couple years have seen the group drop from 54 to 26, but hopes that getting back outside and holding more events will bolster registration. The commission approved allowing the Scouts to hold their Blue and Gold Banquet bridge ceremony and a campout at the Hiawatha City Lake on May 1. Boyles also discussed a trash pick up day at city properties.
In other business:
* Also approved was a request from Erik Madsen for a burn permit, a supplemental agreement to the KDOT Special Traffic Enforcement Program, and the commission amended the previous bid award for downtown planters and the walking trail to include only the planters and initial watering for $3,649 to Wolf River Nursery.
* City Administrator Mike Nichols proposed a $4,500 system upgrade to allowed continued use of effluent water on the golf course, which was approved. Nichols also presented a request and was approved to purchase 300 tons of 3-inch rock for no more than $20,000 in order to have on hand for needed and anticipated road construction solutions.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included $215.83 in deposit refunds, a payment of $4,218.19 to the Morrill Public Library, and a payment to Olsson Associates in the amount of $1,604.06.
