(Editor's Note: As confirmed by City Administrator Mike Nichols, the City's mask mandate is in affect until rescinded and the city facilities remain closed.)
Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission was the last for Commissioners Toni Hull and Dustin Williams, and the group took the opportunity to send their best wishes to the departing commissioners as newly elected officials will start their duty this month.
Commissioners Becky Shamburg and David Middendorf, as well as Mayor Bill Collins all thanked Hull and Williams for their time and their service. Hull was defeated by Brian Shefferd and Williams defeated by Evans Woehlecke in the November primary.
Commissioner Williams thanked the commission and city members for his four years in service. Commissioner Hull expressed gratitude for those she has worked with, as well as for the residents of Hiawatha, saying that she hopes she has done justice to the position.
The seven-year city representative also took a brief moment of silence for those from the community who have passed away due to COVID-19.
The group voted to approve the presented list for the Land Bank Board, which included Luke Moore of HFED, Troy Boswell, Leon Wissman and Gene Hillyer. Commissioner Middendorf was then voted onto the Land Bank Board as the City Commission representative.
John Broberg, CEO of the Hiawatha Community Hospital was present to give an update. Broberg said that much of the staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and they hope to have a total of 80 percent of the staff vaccinated soon. Among other notes, Broberg said that recruitment has been going well, with several interviews lined up to fill positions in 2021.
The commission voted to solicit bids for cement for 2021, a request to advertise for the open Utility Clerk position, and approved a request to seek bids for a new pickup for the Parks and Recreation Department. Also approved was a motion to move the next Commission meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 19 with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on that Monday.
In other business, the commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included $734.67 in utility refunds, a payment to Crawford, Murphy and Tilly in amount of $355.00 and a cereal malt license for Maple Lanes.
