At Monday night’s meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the group revisited a previous discussion regarding changes to various licensing requirements for the city.
There was some dissension among Commission members regarding the wholesale changes, so the issue was broken into specific categories. The first vote was for adding a licensing fee of $100 per year or $25 per event for mobile food vendors. The new regulation, which passed the vote, will require mobile food vendors to present their state licenses upon application.
Next up, a vote to charge solicitors $50 per week failed to pass. The commission then voted 3-2 to increase costs for new tree trimmer license from $25 to $75 and renewals from $25 to $50, while also adding the requirement of a surety bond. The same 3-2 motion also approved increasing construction contractor licensing fees by the same amount.
Also approved was a motion for the city to fund the replacement of two signs honoring John McLendon. Born in Hiawatha, McLendon was a groundbreaking basketball coach, becoming the first African American to coach at a white university, and also the first African American to coach a professional team in any sport.
The commission also heard from Blake Parker, a Hiawatha 8th grader who was present to request permission to create a lighted sign for the Hiawatha Municipal Airport for his Eagle Scout project. Commissioners discussed details of the project with Parker before approving his request.
The commission approved a request from representatives of the property at 310 Hiawatha Avenue, which is in danger of being demolished due to Minimum Housing Code violations, for a six month extension. The unrepresented 502 Pottawatomie property was voted to be ordered for removal or demolition.
In other business:
* A temporary on-premise liquor license was approved for Lisa Radley for Witches and Brews at the Fisher Center on Oct. 31.
* The commission also voted to approved a request for annexation of 10 acres off of Iowa Street on the east side of town.
* Also approved were a request to block off parking stalls for food trucks prior to the Halloween parade, as well as a request from Police Chief John Defore to close the police station lobby on Nov. 4th and 5th for repairs. Defore also informed the commission that interviews for the department’s part-time position will be held on Nov. 3.
* City Administrator Mike Nichols reminded the commission that the ARPA work session was rescheduled for after next Monday’s commission meeting. Nichols also brought forward a request from the Brown County Commission, asking the city to defray some of the cost of a $10,000 computer system replacement at the county fuel station. There was some discussion of returning to a charge account at a local gas station.
* Commissioner Becky Shamburg took a moment to give credit to Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper for her work on the city’s numerous Halloween activities. Shamburg also shared how proud she was of the Hiawatha High School cross country team, who recently won the Big 7 title, as well as earning a spot as one of 12 teams in the Class 3A State meet this Saturday. Commissioner Evans Woehlecke also noted the outstanding season the Red Hawk volleyball team put together.
* Commissioner Dave Middendorf informed the commission that the Tree Board planted six trees at the city lake, and replaced two dead trees on the walking path.
