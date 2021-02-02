The Hiawatha City Commission moved Monday night to reopen the Fisher Center, with specific guidelines in place, and stick with the mask mandate for the indefinite future.
Two local citizens spoke to the commission on Monday night regarding the city mask mandate. Stuart Aller and Chris Kroll each requested that the commission rescind the mandate in the name of personal choice. Later in the meeting Commissioner Brian Shefferd made a motion was made to do just that, but it died on the floor for lack of a second.
Aller called the mask ordinance a "rights violation," and suggested that the toll the mask mandate has taken on the public is greater than any benefit it may lend. Aller stated his belief that decisions of individual welfare belong in the hands of the citizens.
The second speaker, Kroll, is not a Hiawatha resident, but does business in town. Kroll quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci from three different points on the Covid-19 timeline, and noted that with each statement the doctor changed in his stance on mask use. The Brown County resident, who chose not to wear a mask to the meeting, called the mask mandate an “infringement of liberty” and “political theater,” noting that it is not enforced.
Mayor Bill Collins said that he is not interested in the politics of the situation, stating, “I’m interested in saving people’s lives.”
Collins then asked for representatives from local health organizations to speak. Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg acknowledged some of the points laid out by Aller and Kroll, but said that the changes in information on masks and on the virus, as a whole, are due to it being a new virus that is still being studied. However, Broberg stated clearly that mask-wearing does help, and is a part of the solution.
“Numbers are down,” said Broberg. “But we’re not where we need to be.”
Questioned on a potential timeline for when he thought the mandate would be safe to lift, Broberg said that current projections point to late in the summer.
Brown County Health Department Health Officer Robin Downard shared that Brown County has 1,083 total confirmed cases, 12 active cases, 2 hospitalizations and 31 deaths - as of Monday. Downard stated that due to what she has seen in Brown County, she believes that the mask mandates have helped to reduce the active case load.
She also informed the commission that it looks like the county will receive approximately 100 vaccine doses per week, and that the department started vaccinating those on the high risk list last week, and hope to vaccinate 100 more on that list this week.
Commissioner Shefferd said that he does not believe there is any evidence that mask mandates are related to the lower active case numbers. Shefferd expressed his frustration with the long term and uncertain nature of the mandate, stating that if expectation is that a mask mandate will run through the 4th of July, “I’m not going to do it.” Shefferd then made a motion to immediately rescind the mask mandate. The motion died on the floor for lack of a second.
Commissioner Becky Shamburg discussed her decision to stand behind the mask mandate, stating that her personal view comes from talking to medical professionals, educators and citizens. Despite some speaking up against the mandate, she believes that the majority of all three of those groups still support the mask requirements. Shamburg stated that one medical professional shared the opinion that make mandates should not be lifted until every person who wants to be vaccinated has done so.
Commissioner David Middendorf echoed much of what Shamburg said, adding, “I would hate to do all we’ve done, to only go backwards now.”
