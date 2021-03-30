After requesting a new ordinance to repeal the previous mask mandate ordinance at the previous meeting, the Hiawatha City Commission voted on Monday evening to approve Ordinance 2095, effectively ending the mask mandate as of April 12.
Prior to the vote, there was some discussion by the Commission. Commissioner Becky Shamburg said she would have liked to have seen the mandate extend through the end of the school year, and that she fears the consequences of pulling the mask order too soon. Shamburg also said, however, that she previously stated that when local medical professionals were of the opinion that it was acceptable to rescind the mandate, she would vote accordingly. Not wanting to go back on her word, Commissioner Shamburg agreed to vote to rescind the mandate. Mayor Bill Collins said that he still believes that citizens should be wearing masks, but that the time for the city to control that is over.
The ordinance passed unanimously, and will be published for two consecutive weeks before taking effect.
