After a request from Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper to move the Fisher Center to a full-time “mask highly recommended” space for visitors and staff, the Hiawatha City Commission came to the decision Monday night to move all public city buildings to the same designation.
After Jasper’s proposal, it was discussed that the city should have a uniform policy, and it was agreed that outside of several close contact areas, city buildings will now be “mask highly recommended” areas. The change will take effect at the open of the business day on Tuesday.
In other business:
* The commission heard from a representative from the Brown County Historical Society. There was some discussion of the city’s contribution to the Historical Society, and it was decided that a new agreement would be drawn up and sent to all concerned parties to be brought to the next commission meeting.
* An application from Jamie Carlson to the Hiawatha Fire Department was approved. Assistant Fire Chief Paul Shaefer was also present to talk with the commission about moving forward toward forming a Fire District. Shaefer said that the Fire Department is bringing in some speakers who have helped other departments form fire districts, and invited commissioners to listen in. The commission assured Shaefer that the department still has their blessing to continue the process.
* City Code Enforcer Dave Wilson spoke to the commission about 16 properties that have been deemed unsafe for human habitation. Mayor Bill Collins asked Wilson to inform property owners that action is pending for their properties, then the commission will move forward.
* Police Chief John Defore was approved for a pay raise for officers Mendez, Shoemaker and Johansen, including a promotion for Johansen. City Water Operators Weisel and Goben were also approved for raises.
* The ommission read proclamations for Arbor Day and Earth Day, and approved a request to recycle Police Department computers and computer equipment, as well as a bid for two Hustler X1 lawnmowers from Hiawatha Implement for $15,490 for the Parks and Recreation Department.
* The group also agreed to allow The Bibber BBQ to use two parking spaces at the corner of 8th and Utah on May 13th and 14th, 27th and 28th, and June 10th and 11th from 11:30 to 7. Commissioner Brian Shefferd offered spaces in front of his downtown business if additional dates are needed.
* Discussion of the proposed baseball facility at Noble Park was tabled as no representatives were present. The commission also accepted thank yous from the Harlan Bauer family and the Brown County Humane Society. Mayor Collins said Bauer was a valuable city employee and an excellent person.
* The commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included utility deposit refunds in the amount of $351.02, a payment to Suez Utility Service Co., Inc. in the amount of $11,873.78, and a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $1,178.80.
