A recent decision to have city crews perform more of the larger jobs the city needs done, rather than hire out those jobs to contractors, has sparked the Hiawatha City Commission to seek out the equipment needed to keep those tasks in house.
At their regular meeting on Monday evening, the commission voted to award the bid for an excavator lease to Victor L. Philips in the amount of $18,887.67, to be paid annually for a term of seven years. The commission also voted to seek bids for a semi, flatbed trailer, end dump and shoring boxes, as well as small pickup, and a replacement bucket truck for the Water Department.
The commission heard from Mark Bachamp of Olsson Associates regarding a potential flow study of Hiawatha’s sewer systems. Bachamp suggested placing seven flow meters in the sewer system in town and testing for sixty days, which will help determine where excess rain water and runoff is entering the system and would take place starting in April. The Commission voted to enter into an agreement with Olsson Associates for the study, which will cost $310,000, and will help to prepare the city for upcoming license renewals, which will require updates and improvements. The group also voted to seek bids for CCTV cameras which will be part of the test, as well as to apply for a loan for the amount from the state.
In other business:
* Also approved at the meeting was an ordinance establishing salaries and compensation of City employees and officials for 2020, a resolution waving GAAP requirements, a payment to AHRS of $42,948.88, a bid from Tiffany Hasenohr for $200 for a decommissioned police department computer, and an ordinance putting the quarter percent sales tax that was voted in at last month’s elections in place for General Recreational Purposes.
* Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper presented the HP&R Volunteer of the Year award to Jeff Moore. (See accompanying story)
* City Administrator Mike Nichols informed the commission that HFED had purchased six properties at the recent tax auction, with one property in need of demolition. The group would like help from the city in tearing down the house on Oregon Street. Mayor Collins also noted that another individual had approached him with a similar request. The commission was in general consensus that with the city purchasing an excavator and other equipment in the near future, that it would make some sense to help perform the work in order to keep the town looking nice, with dump fees and other costs to be decided later going to the property owner.
* City Clerk Tish Sims requested permission to close City Hall at noon on Dec. 31st in order to close out the City’s books for the year, which was approved.
* The commission also approved the Consent Agenda, which included the following: an appropriation of $42,462.48, utility refunds of $209.38, payments to BG Consultants of $882.70 and $1,661.00, a payment to the Kansas Department of Revenue for $1,226.52, payments to the Kansas State Treasurer of $41,448.66 and $31,069.98 and approval of a Cereal Malt Beverage License for the Dew Drop Inn.
