The Hiawatha City Commission held a meeting Monday evening, and held a brief discussion regarding how to fill the position that will be vacated by Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg starting in January.
With Shamburg sliding over to the mayor's chair, the final two years of her unexpired term as Streets & Park Commissioner will need to be filled by a candidate appointed by the commission.
Commissioner Brian Shefferd suggested handling interested parties like the USD 415 School Board did, recently, allowing those applying to speak in open meeting and answer questions. Commissioner Shamburg said she felt that some of the questions could be uncomfortable in an open meeting-setting. No final decision was made on the selection process, but there was an agreement that interested parties should submit a letter of interest to City Clerk Lynette Grier. The group will appoint the new commissioner early in January.
There was also a discussion regarding the 1st and Oregon Street traffic signal. The commission reported that the city is working with KDOT, and that the timeline for any solution will be up to that group, and not the commission. There has been some talk of using stop signs at the intersection in the interim.
In other business:
* The commission approved the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango from Superior Emergency Response Vehicle in the amount of $49,509.89, with radio, in-car camera system and radar for an additional charge, and also to purchase a 2016 Dodge Charger from the Sac & Fox Police Department in the amount of $17,000, with in-car systems to be purchased, with a total not to exceed $82,700.69.
* The group also voted to accept the Employee Early Retire for Dave Grimm, with his last day set for January 3rd of 2023.
