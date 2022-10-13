I was born and raised in Hiawatha, graduated from Hiawatha High School, attended Highland Community College and obtained a BS in electrical engineering from Kansas University. I retired from a large international engineering company in Overland Park, in January 2016 with 40 years of service in design and construction management of large infrastructure projects after which I returned to Hiawatha.
My wife Lela, and I enjoy 4 children and 6 grandchildren.
I have served as commissioner of finance for more than 3 years. I am also serving as secretary on the Tree Board, treasurer of the Hiawatha Land Bank, and served as secretary of the Public Building Commission. I am an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and serve as the properties director.
Q-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected?
My decision-making process for demolition of properties includes considering whether a property is unsafe, has structural deficiencies or is in need of significant repairs that would likely exceed the value of the property. I will, however, work with any property owner that presents a plan for repairing the property to meet city codes and demonstrates progress in implementing their plan in a reasonable time frame.
Q-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome?
Require an on-site project representative from the engineering company preparing the plans and specifications to make inspections of the work as it is being performed and to verify that the contract requirements are met.
Q-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position?
Top Videos
There is much to learn about the operation of the city. I began attending the commission meetings as an interested citizen long before I became a commissioner to see how the city operates and what our tax dollars are being spent on. More than 3 years as commissioner has provide additional experience, and I have spent time on a number of occasions with our former city administrator learning about our budgeting and accounting processes. I have many years of project team experience from my previous engineering job, preparing and adhering to budgets, and working with electrical and mechanical systems that is helpful in understanding the city’s utilities and equipment. The boards that I serve on provide me with additional experience in other aspects of city business, and I have a good working relationship with department heads and city employees.
Q-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members?
Commissioner Shamburg and I were not involved with the KOMA violation. The Kansas Open Meeting Act ensures that the business of the governing body is done in full view of the public other than what is allowed in executive sessions. This requires a conscious effort on the part of the governing body to stay in compliance with KOMA requirements especially when having conversations with other members outside of public meetings. The KOMA violation regarding the actions of Collins, Shefferd and Woehlecke in abruptly firing our police chief eroded the public’s view of city government and their actions have had a detrimental effect on the moral of our city employees. We have lost a number of good employees that have been difficult to replace. Going forward, the governing body needs to work on re-establishing public confidence in its ability to govern the city with integrity.
Q-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected?
The pandemic was a terrible time for humanity, and I pray that we never experience anything like that again. There were so many opinions on what course of action should be taken regarding masks, quarantines, vaccinations, and shut downs that were based on information that may or may not have been accurate. I don’t have an answer on how to restore people’s confidence in the government but I will pledge to be honest and forthright to the people that I serve. I will support our hospital, medical personnel and first responders.
Q-What are other issues facing city governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues.
The many challenges that the city staff and governing body deal with on a regular basis include: (1)Getting the best use out of the available tax dollars to tackle the endless list of repairs and improvements that need to be made with the goal of not raising taxes or taking on too much debt, (2)Keeping informed and pursuing available grants as a revenue source for repairs, improvements and programs, (3)Hiring and retaining employees by providing competitive wages and benefits as the budget allows, (4)Improving the availability of housing by working with builder/developers and looking for government assistance, (5)Keeping our utility systems in a good reliable condition and in compliance with government regulations, (6)Maintenance/replacement of streets, lead service water lines and other aging infrastructure, (7)Economic development to increase the tax base and to provide jobs. These are issues that many city governments deal with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.