I was born and raised in Hiawatha, the daughter of Kenneth and Sonja Tollefson. My brother was Dan Tollefson. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1980 and attended Kansas State University studying Correctional Administration.
I served in the United States Air Force as an explosive ordnance disposal technician (bomb squad). I was assigned to the United States Secret Service on numerous occasions providing Presidential and dignitary protection.
After my father passed away, I returned to Hiawatha and served the City of Hiawatha as a law enforcement officer for 23 years, while I also managed a 24-unit USDA Rural Development housing project for 25 years. I have worked as a para educator for Brown County Special Education and served as a surveillance officer for the Kickapoo Tribe Gaming Commission. Currently, I am serving as the Chairperson of the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska Gaming Commission.
My life-partner, Heidi Voigts, and I were finally legally able to marry in 2014. Heidi was a co-owner of The Pines of Hiawatha for 16 years. She currently serves as the Health and Safety Manager for NEK-CAP, Inc.
Q-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected?
When I served as a Law Enforcement Officer for the City of Hiawatha, I managed the “Nuisance Abatement Program.” As an agency, we addressed innumerable health, welfare and safety issues regarding properties and residences. Officers served notices and worked diligently with the property owners to remedy the violations through a cohesive relationship. As long as progress was being made, extensions were granted. In very few cases action was not taken, which resulted in a Municipal Court appearance.
I will always advocate for the abatement of conditions which are injurious to the health, safety and general welfare of our community. Measures to address city ordinance violations should be taken well before the property deteriorates to a level in which potential demolishment needs to be considered.
Q-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome?
A third party inspector should always be utilized on all large-scale projects to ensure all aspects are completed per the contract. Expenditure of tax dollars is not to be taken lightly.
Q-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position?
Having served our community as a law enforcement officer for many years, I have a lot of experience in listening to all sides of an issue and finding a way to resolve conflict. I am also extremely financially responsible and have successfully managed many budgets throughout my lifetime. I am proud of our community and want to be a voice for everyone that calls it “home.”
Q-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members?
Transparency is a governing bodies obligation to share information with one another to make informed decisions and hold officials accountable when handling business for the community. I believe all city officials should receive training on KOMA to avert this ever happening again.
Q-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected?
The Hiawatha City Commission did its best to protect our community with ever changing information. I wholeheartedly believe continued common sense COVID prevention practices will get our community through the remaining challenges of the pandemic. It is time to focus on the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Q-What are other issues facing city governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues.
I can only speak of issues I believe are directly affecting the City of Hiawatha. Community growth is incredibly important, in order for this to happen affordable housing has to be available. For our community to attract business’ that provide more jobs, the city as a whole needs to address its appeal in a variety of ways.
