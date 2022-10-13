Laura Tollefson

Laura Tollefson

I was born and raised in Hiawatha, the daughter of Kenneth and Sonja Tollefson. My brother was Dan Tollefson. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1980 and attended Kansas State University studying Correctional Administration.

I served in the United States Air Force as an explosive ordnance disposal technician (bomb squad). I was assigned to the United States Secret Service on numerous occasions providing Presidential and dignitary protection.

