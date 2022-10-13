I’m Tom Martin. I was born in California and moved to Hiawatha 29 years ago with my wife Sherri. We have one daughter, Anna who is 19. I went to a junior college and then ITT tech for computer design. Although I don’t have direct experience in city government, my multiple job titles have provided me with a variety of leadership experiences.
Q-Demolition of properties within the city has become more prevalent in recent years. When considering properties for demolition, what factors will play into your decision-making process if you are elected?
When thinking about the demolition of properties in Hiawatha, I feel that those buildings that are inhabitable, where no one is currently living and the property is not being taken care of are in need of immediate attention. However, when there are people living in the property, I don’t feel it is our place to make the decision to remove them from that home, essentially making them homeless. Instead, we could work with the property owners to help in a reasonable time frame.
Q-What process changes would you like to see on large-scale projects, such as the City sales tax street project, to ensure the best possible outcome?
I would like to see more attention to smaller street projects, not just necessarily large-scale ones that aren’t always adhering to previous contracts. An example would be the most recent street project did not have a third party oversee construction, and there are already problems. I feel it is a challenge to shut down certain streets for months-long projects and then the rest of the town is ignored. A more even distribution of street resources throughout the city is needed.
Q-What experience or advantages do you have that you feel make you the right person for this position?
My job at work involves following and adhering to a budget, while having to prioritize parts that will help improve our current systems. I have other experiences in construction and am also a licensed home inspector, all which give me a different perspective on current city initiatives. Having lived in Hiawatha for almost 30 years, I feel I have a different voice than current commissioners. I am an outside-the box thinker and know that can be an asset on the commission.
Q-In light of this past year’s found violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission, what are your feelings on transparency, following KOMA and communication with your fellow commission members?
There is still confusion in the community in regards to the violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, which should not have ever occurred. There should always be transparency by elected officials with their constituents. Going forward, the commission needs to communicate openly together as a team to make decisions that benefit Hiawatha.
Q-The Covid pandemic was something that none of us were prepared for. What do you see as remaining challenges from that pandemic and how would you cope with them if elected?
Our community is now well-versed in handling Covid. We are more prepared going forward for anything similar in the future.
Q-What are other issues facing city governments today and share any ideas on addressing those issues.
I think we need to invest in inspiring our youth to be involved throughout the community so they feel driven to come back to Hiawatha to raise their families. Additionally, I think it’s important for the city to have more of a presence in supporting town functions such as the Maple Leaf festival, and our small business owners.
