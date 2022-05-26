The Brown County Commission met Monday for regular session and once again Commissioner Bill Pollock brought up the subject of removing the courthouse security check and also taking down the NO GUNS ALLOWED signs so residents would be allowed to carry firearms within the building.
Commissioner Pollock started his conversation as the commissioners prepared to close the meeting with the following statement:
"At the recent KAC commissioners meeting in Salina in a group discussion with other commissioners from counties similar in size to ours, a women commissioner lamented that too much of her time was spent with personal issues among employees.
The interesting comment was that women employees tend to hold grudges more than men. That being true or not, it is known that disgruntled employees are sometimes the cause of shootings. This along with the fact that many employees have special access to the building and no employee is required to be searched when they enter."
Following this statement, Commissioner Pollock made a motion that the NO GUNS ALLOWED signage be removed from the doors and allow the guard to be mobile or be in the location where he feels he is the most needed at any given time.
"This will allow the citizens who are the taxpayers, whose taxes go to maintain this courthouse, the same freedom to enter this building as they have to enter nearly every other business in the county. This still gives the employees more protection than most counties in the state provide," Pollock further stated.
His motion died due to lack of a second.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said it wasn't that simple.
The security station at the north entrance of the courthouse had been in place for several years and the south entrance closed for entry - only able to be used to exit the courthouse. This security station was put in place due to requirements by the state to provide security to court proceedings and with the District Court located on the third floor, the commissioners at that time voted to put a security guard in place at the north entrance - where those entering are required to walk through a metal detector and allow bags to be searched.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said that by allowing the guard to just roam the building, that doesn't provide adequate security to the third floor courts.
"We have to have a procedure in place," he said, noting that one consideration could be the metal detector is moved to the third floor.
Commissioner Pollock has protested the use of the security system several times, as well as objected to the NO GUNS ALLOWED protocol - stating that other courthouses don't have these procedures in place.
"If anyone wants to carry in the courthouse they should be able to," he said.
As Commissioner Pollock's motion died due to a lack of a second, no action was taken at Monday's meeting.
In other business:
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, introduced Marty Schuetz as the new Data Collector in the Appraiser’s office.
* Larry Paine, Interim City Administrator, was present to introduce himself to the commission.
* The May 18, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $81,156.95; Road & Bridge 16,018.88; Technology 344.88; Appraiser 7,020.00; Noxious Weed 2,183.94; ACC 27,582.74; JJA Core 19,334.96; Reinvestment Grant 5,055.67; Services for Elderly 2,980.50; Solid Waste 6,001.78; Special MVT 2,813.88; Employee Ben FICA 8,514.15; Employee Ben KPERS 9,904.13; State Unemploy/Work Comp -229.59; Insurance -11,091.22 TOTAL $177,591.65.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the May 16, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Commercial Loan Settlement Agreement and Lease Purchase Agreement to the commission for their approval. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Commercial Loan Settlement Agreement and Lease Purchase Agreement for the 2022 Peterbilt financing. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Road and Bridge Foremen, John Selland and Jerry Hisle updated the commission on the Road and Bridge Department. Hisle reported they would like to start the oiling season June 6th. Selland reported on the chip and seal of the Elementary School parking lot.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the possibility of a program to document the tubes and culverts in the county.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the possibility of locking in fuel prices due to the rising cost of fuel for next year.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the Delivery Ticket, Extended Warranty Waiver, Dealer Warranty Disclaimer, and the Kansas Exemption Certificate on the 2022 Peterbilt for the commission’s signatures.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the renewal of the occupational license for MLCC DBA Mission Lake Country Club. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:05 a.m. Opened 9:15 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:16 a.m. Opened 9:21 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature Finance Committee requesting funds. The commission will not be moving any further with the request.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will contact the two local vendors and if not response will look outside the area for a locksmith to change the door locks.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the Monday night summer band concerts returning. The commission has no issue with the concerts returning to courthouse square.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the listing of requests for the ARPA funding as of May 20, 2022 to the commission.
* The commission discussed the Solid Waste/Noxious Weed Director. Commissioner Lehmkuhl would like to look at the possibility of moving to a Public Works Director to oversee the Solid Waste, Noxious Weed and Road and Bridge departments. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to open up the Solid Waste/Noxious Weed Director position for applications. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:13 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
