The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, with Commissioners William Pollock and Richard Lehmkuhl present and Lamar Shoemaker absent.
The commissioners went through several aspects of regular business and toward the end of the meeting, Commissioner Bill Pollock again brought up the subject of the wind energy moratorium.
Pollock made a motion, stating, “Whereas Nemaha County recently received a payment of $208,000 from an area wind energy developer for not following the agreed road use agreement, it is evident that a stated dollar amount per infraction is not sufficient to hold the developer accountable to a previously agreed to agreement; and Whereas in these times of rapid inflation where a dollar today may be worth only pennies tomorrow; and Whereas a fine with a stated dollar amount that is less than a potential for gain is no longer a deterrent to an undesirable action but instead becomes a license to proceed. I move that the Brown County Commissioners amend Resolution 2022-09, SECTION 6. to say; Violations of this Resolution may be punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00 per day per turbine site or a fine of double the actual or potential pecuniary (monetary) gain intended to be derived from actions prohibited by this Resolution, whichever is the greatest amount. In addition, Brown County may require the cessation and abatement of any violation. In addition to the fine provided for herein, this Resolution may be enforced by an action for injunction to prevent or abate any violations or threatened violation or by other remedies provided for by law, which shall be instituted and/or enforced by the Brown County Counselor or designee.”
County Attorney Kevin Hill was asked his opinion on the motion, and stated that the issues being addressed are the same that he has previously addressed, and believes that the Wind Energy Moratorium that was previously approved was the proper way forward. The motion died for lack of second, and will be re-addressed at the next meeting with all commissioners present.
In other business:
* Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis addressed the commission, sharing that the Meals on Wheels program has lost volunteers. While searching for new volunteers, Davis requested allowing Mary Oswald to deliver meals from Horton to Hiawatha from Mission Village. Oswald is currently on the payroll, and her added time would fit within the group’s budget.
* Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl presented a quote for a new distributor truck. There was further discussion about whether to continue renting a truck, and the cost of maintaining the current truck. With the county’s truck in the shop awaiting repairs, Commissioner Lehmkuhl suggested running at least one more load of oil each day while the county is renting a higher capacity truck.
* Michaela Moore, Director of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development addressed the commission regarding the group’s Microloan Program. Moore said the current loan is a Covid relief loan, but that another is in the process for a local business that plans on expanding. Moore also discussed HFED meetings, and invited the commissioners to attend the next meeting.
* The commission approved a Property Use Agreement from the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for the Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 24. Commissioner Pollock requested that the City of Hiawatha open their doors for restroom purposes, instead of the county. Further discussion will be had at the next meeting.
* Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles discussed electrical and internet upgrades needed on the third floor of the courthouse. There was discussion about the responsibility of paying for the upgrades, and how that might be split based on budgets. Boyles will discuss the issue further with District Court Clerk Joy Moore.
* Pollock and Lehmkuhl voted to approve the previous meeting’s Minutes, as well as the presented July 13 payroll.
