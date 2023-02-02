The Brown County Commission met with Dick Horton from Dick Horton Consulting at the Jan. 23 meeting to discuss the comprehensive plan for the county.
Horton joined the commission via Zoom and discussed the need of each commissioner to appoint two representatives from each of their respective districts and one additional representative to serve on the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested an outline of what being on the committee would consist of. Horton said he will send out an outline for potential committee members. County Attorney Kevin Hill requested clarification on the committee evolving into a Planning Commission in the future, which Horton confirmed would happen.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles requested the commission move forward with the employer share reimbursement of $36,254.55 on the incentive pay with ARPA funds. The commission voted to move forward with the employer share reimbursement of $36,254.55 on the incentive pay with ARPA funds.
In other business:
* The commissioners went into two separate 10-minute Executive Sessions with Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl and District 1 Road Foreman John Selland joined one of those sessions for discussion of non-elected personnel.
Following the closed door sessions, Tami Lehmkuhl requested clarification on the miles of roads that the commission would like to use for the asphalt sealed bid process. The commission would like each foreman to choose a mile in each district. The commission also discussed culvert mapping.
Tami Lehmkuhl also discussed prizing with KNZA for advertising of the Help Wanted ad.
* Brown County Treasurer, Betty Spiker, discussed adjusting the wage scale in her office.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an ad for publication for the part time landfill scale operator position for the commission's review.
* Boyles, presented the Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Report for the commission's signatures.
* Commissioner Pollock discussed Senate Bill 7. Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed the Budget and Financing class he attended in El Dorado.
* Boyles, presented the annual Personnel Policy along with the Employee Data Sheets for each of the commissioner's signatures.
