The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and a key point of the discussion was the publication of the proposed 2021 budget.
Commissioner Becky Shamburg expressed her concerns about dropping the entire proposed 6 mills. Shamburg said that the city values department heads and felt that a 5-mill decrease would give them more room to work to keep performing at the level they do, noting that the extra mill would only cost the average property owner around $13 for the year. Shamburg’s opinion was opposed by Commissioner Toni Hull, who felt that a 6-mill decrease was promised to citizens when they voted in the quarter-cent recreation sales tax.
After discussion, the commission voted to send the proposed budget for publication and set a public hearing for the next regular meeting on July 20.
The commission voted to approve the consent agenda, which included payment to Crawford, Murphy and Tilley in the amount of $1,190, a payment to Arvest Equipment Finance in the amount of $32,266.65 and a payment to the State of Kansas in the amount of $62,918.75. The group also voted to raise the hourly rate for records requests from $18 to $20 per hour.
