After deciding on a position on face masks at Monday morning’s Brown County Commission meeting, the group turned to Emergency Management Coordinator Don Pounds to share his thoughts on the plans for state funds coming for COVID-19 relief.
Pounds said he has a list of names for a SPARK Committee and added he would like to see committee members receive $25 per hour for their time spent on the committee. Commissioners stated they would like to take time to think about the payments, as they have never given money to volunteer committees in the past, but they did approve Pounds’ list of prospective committee members. Those included were Jeremy Forkenbrock in the Hiawatha Community Hospital emergency room, Lonnie Moser, superintendent of USD 415, Jason Cline, superintendent of USD 430, Jennifer Brockhoff, medical director of the Horton Clinic, Cheryl Lippold, Brown County treasurer, Mike Nichols, Hiawatha City administrator, John Calhoon, Horton City administrator and Mark Junker of the Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska. Pounds also requested that Jake Wisdom, CPA, be appointed as the accountant for the fund but noted that he would not be on the committee.
SPARK stands for Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas. A project of Gov. Laura Kelly, the SPARK task force approved more than $400 million in funds from the CARES Act to be sent to local governments across the state of Kansas. Groups have until Aug. 15 to have finalized plans in place for funds. Brown County is set to receive $1.9 million in SPARK funds, which must be used in accordance with the CARES Act and must share and allocate funds to educational and municipal entities within the county.
